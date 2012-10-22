FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft says has funding for full TNK-BP takeover
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 22, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Rosneft says has funding for full TNK-BP takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian state major Rosneft is able to fund the cash part of its acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP with borrowing from western banks, CEO Igor Sechin told journalists on Monday.

Earlier, Rosneft announced deals worth about $55 billion to buy TNK-BP from its current partners, Britain’s BP and the AAR consortium grouping four Soviet-born tycoons.

In first part of the deal, Rosneft will buy BP’s one-half stake for around $27 billion in cash and stock.

In stage two, the AAR consortium of four Soviet-born billionaires who control another half of TNK-BP, would get $28 billion in cash.

“We have a valid agreement on the principles of a sale by AAR,” Sechin said, adding that the price “suited AAR”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.