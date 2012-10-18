FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

BP receives offer from Rosneft for its stake in TNK-BP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British oil firm BP has received an offer for its 50 percent stake in Russian oil producer TNK-BP according to a source familiar with the company’s actions.

The source was unable to give details but the offer is from Rosneft because the only other potential bidder, tycoon-led AAR, pulled out of the bidding on Wednesday and has offered its own stake to Russian state-owned Rosneft.

“BP is reviewing options including any offers received,” the source said on Thursday.

Industry sources have put the total value of Rosneft’s bid for the whole of Russia’s third largest oil producer TNK-BP at around $50 billion in cash and shares.

