RPT-BP says intends to hang on to stake in Russia's Rosneft
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-BP says intends to hang on to stake in Russia's Rosneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to remove extraneous text)

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - British oil major BP said it intends to remain a long-term investor in Russia’s Rosneft following a decision by the United States government to impose sanctions against the head of the Russian energy company.

“We are committed to our investment in Rosneft, and we intend to remain a successful, long-term investor in Russia,” a BP spokesman said.

He added the company, which holds a 19.75 percent stake in Rosneft, is now considering what the U.S. sanctions announcement means for BP’s business.

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on seven Russian government officials and 17 companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a fresh attempt to force Moscow to back down from its intervention in Ukraine. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
