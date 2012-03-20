FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP Rotterdam plant CDU shut after Mon fire-sources
March 20, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

BP Rotterdam plant CDU shut after Mon fire-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The crude distillation unit at BP’s Rotterdam refinery is offline after a fire early on Monday, trade sources said on Tuesday, and is expected to come back online at the weekend.

A small fire broke out at one of the refinery’s furnaces on Monday and was extinguished without any injuries.

A BP spokesman declined to comment.

The Rotterdam refinery can process about 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it Europe’s second-largest refinery after Royal Dutch Shell’s Pernis refinery in Rotterdam.

