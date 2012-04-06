CORRECTED-BP appoints new Russia head

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - The head of BP’s Russian business is leaving Moscow the year after the British oil major failed to clinch a major Arctic strategic partnership with state-controlled Rosneft, the company said on Friday.

Jeremy Huck will be replaced by BP Russia’s chief financial officer, Richard Sloan, in a “planned rotation” after a three-and-a-half year assignment, a spokesman for BP in Moscow said.

BP’s partnership with Rosneft, signed in early 2011 in the presence of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, collapsed amid legal wrangling with the co-owners of its Russian venture TNK-BP. ExxonMobil went on to team up with Rosneft.

After the failure, BP’s Moscow office was raided by Russian officials in connection with a lawsuit over the Rosneft deal brought by a minority shareholder in TNK-BP’s listed unit. A Russian court eventually found in favour of BP in the case.

Separate arbitration proceedings continue between AAR, representing four billionaire shareholders who own half of TNK-BP, and BP over the failed Rosneft deal. AAR argues that the deal violated the TNK-BP shareholders’ agreement and the joint venture sustained damages by being cut out of the partnership.