FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BP head says Russian business unaffected by sanctions
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-BP head says Russian business unaffected by sanctions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Dudley reiterates BP stands by its Russian investments

* He is in Moscow for a Russian Geographical Society meeting (Adds detail, quotes)

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Western sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine have not impacted BP’s business in Russia, chief executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday, reiterating the oil major stands by its Russian investments.

Dudley came under pressure at a BP shareholder meeting last week when some questioned the oil’s major investments in Russia at a time of the most serious East-West rift since the end of the Cold War due to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Dudley is in Moscow to take part in a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society, where President Vladimir Putin heads the Board of Trustees. Dudley is a member of the board.

“We are rock solid with our investments in Rosneft and (we) will stand by our investments. For us it’s business as usual,” he told reporters before the meeting.

BP owns a 19.75 percent stake in Kremlin-controlled Rosneft , which became the world’s top listed oil producer last year after the $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian TNK-BP oil firm, once headed by Dudley.

BP’s share in Rosneft accounts for about a third of its total oil output.

“We’ve got a 19.75 pct stake, it’s a good stake, we are happy with that stake, it’s a very substantial stake and so (we‘ve) no plans to change that,” Dudley said.

It is not clear whether Dudley, a U.S. citizen who had strained relations with Russian officials during his time as an oil executive in Moscow, is meeting Putin on Tuesday.

A BP spokesman in Moscow declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.