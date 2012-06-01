BP partners notified of TNK-BP sale plans, ready to buy

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The Alfa-Access-Renova consortium representing BP’s local partners in TNK-BP has received a notice that the British major intends to dispose of shares in the Russian oil company, it said on Friday.

It did not disclose the identity of any possible buyer, AAR said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“AAR remains committed to the successful development of TNK-BP including potentially increasing its shareholding in the business,” it said in the satement.

The statement also said that the “parity ownership structure has become inoperable given fundamental differences over strategy and governance between AAR and BP.”