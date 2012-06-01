FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP partners notified of TNK-BP sale plans, ready to buy
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 10:43 AM / in 5 years

BP partners notified of TNK-BP sale plans, ready to buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The Alfa-Access-Renova consortium representing BP’s local partners in TNK-BP has received a notice that the British major intends to dispose of shares in the Russian oil company, it said on Friday.

It did not disclose the identity of any possible buyer, AAR said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“AAR remains committed to the successful development of TNK-BP including potentially increasing its shareholding in the business,” it said in the satement.

The statement also said that the “parity ownership structure has become inoperable given fundamental differences over strategy and governance between AAR and BP.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.