UPDATE 1-BP raises $400 mln from sale of North Sea gas assets

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Oil company BP said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its southern gas assets (SGA) in the North Sea to Perenco UK for $400 million as part of a $38 billion disposal programme to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

BP, Europe’s second-largest oil company by market value, has now agreed deals to raise $23 billion from disposals since 2010 as it works towards its target for proceeds of $38 billion by the end of 2013.

BP said in February it estimates the total cost of the United States’ worst-ever offshore oil spill has risen to $43 billion due to higher costs for shoreline clean up.

The company said the sale of the SGA assets was part of its plan to develop a more focused North Sea business in the UK and Norway.

“Perenco is committed to investing in and developing SGA beyond BP’s plans, ultimately providing a longer-term future for the assets and the people who work there,” said Trevor Garlick, regional president for BP North Sea.

Perenco will make an initial payment of $100 million with the remaining $300 million due to be paid on completion, which is expected before the end of 2012.

Shares in BP were down 1.4 percent to 475.15 pence at 1205 GMT, valuing the business at 89.3 billion pounds.