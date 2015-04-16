FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP shareholders back more disclosure on climate change risks
April 16, 2015

BP shareholders back more disclosure on climate change risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - BP shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution that means the oil major will test its business strategy against climate change risks from next year, making it one of the first global oil companies to disclose such details.

A total of 98 percent of shareholders in a vote at the oil major supported the plan, with less than two percent opposing.

“This resolution is about disclosure, it’s not about setting targets,” said BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg on Thursday at the company’s annual general meeting in London.

A number of shareholders at the meeting, including a representative of the $300 billion California Public Employees Retirement System, said voting through the resolution was fundamental to them retaining BP stocks. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Mark Potter)

