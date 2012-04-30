FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP suspends exec in bribe allegation probe-paper
April 30, 2012
April 30, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

BP suspends exec in bribe allegation probe-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Oil giant BP has suspended a senior executive alleged to have taken cash payments in return for awarding multi-million pound contracts to a shipping company, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

BP said last month it was investigating possible impropriety after a whistleblower sent a letter to Chief Executive Bob Dudley making “serious” allegations.

A source familiar with the matter had told Reuters previously that the investigation related to the award of contracts in the shipping unit.

The Telegraph said the letter, a copy of which it said was sent to the UK’s Serious Fraud Office, alleged a five-year catalogue of bribery within the unit, including a named shipping group receiving preferential treatment in the award of contracts.

A BP spokesman said it did not comment on personnel issues.

Reuters was told by a colleague of the senior executive named in the newspaper that the executive was on leave and that she did not know when he would return.

