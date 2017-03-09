SINGAPORE, March 9 A former executive at oil
company BP in Singapore was charged on Thursday with
obtaining $3.95 million in bribes in what the city-state's
anti-corruption agency called one of the largest corruption
cases in the country.
Clarence Chang Peng Hong, a former regional director for
marine fuels with BP, was charged with taking bribes from an
executive at a petroleum products supplier in order to advance
the company's business interests with BP, according to the
charge sheet from Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation
Bureau (CPIB).
The 51-year-old faces a total of 47 charges, which include
transferring money that "were benefits of corrupt proceeds" to
local Singaporean bank accounts from Hong Kong and "converting
property" that "were direct or indirect benefits of corrupt
proceeds" to buy three houses and two condominiums, the
statement said.
"Those who abuse their position in the company to manipulate
deals for personal gains will face dire consequences", the CPIB
said.
The alleged offences took place between July 2006 and
November 2012.
"We understand charges have been filed against Clarence
Chang. His employment with BP ended July 2010," a BP spokeswoman
said in a statement. "We became aware of some concerning
activities in 2010 which we reported to the authorities. These
charges have been filed by the Singapore authorities, we cannot
comment on them."
Singapore, known for its tough laws, was ranked sixth in
Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions
Index.
If found guilty, Chang faces imprisonment for up to seven
years, a fine of up to S$500,000 ($352,485) or both, according
to the CPIB statement.
Chang's lawyer, Alfonso Ang, said that he has only received
word of the case and is discussing it with his client. He added
that the court has adjourned the case until April 6.
Last year, Singapore's financial service sector was hit by
corruption and money laundering investigations tied to Malaysian
state fund 1MDB. Singapore authorities then took the
unprecedented steps of ordering the closure of the local
operations of Swiss bank BSI and Falcon Bank because of their
involvement with 1MDB.
($1 = 1.4203 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Mark Tay in SINGAPORE and
Parakshit Mishra in BANGALORE; Editing by Anshuman Daga and
Christian Schmollinger)