BP wins right to appeal Gulf spill damages claims
May 8, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

BP wins right to appeal Gulf spill damages claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - BP Plc deserves the right to have a federal appeals court review some damage claims awarded under the settlement to compensate people and businesses harmed by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said BP did not expressly waive its right to appeal various claims determinations made under the 2012 settlement following review by a district court. BP argued that rules adopted by the federal judge who oversees that settlement compromised that right.

BP is trying to hold down the costs of the settlement arising from the April 20, 2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, which killed 11 workers and caused the largest U.S. offshore oil spill. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
