FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP says tries to preserve evidence, is cooperating
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

BP says tries to preserve evidence, is cooperating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Tuesday it is cooperating with U.S. and other official probes into the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, in response to news that a former engineer had been charged with trying to destroy evidence about how much oil was being spilled.

In a statement, BP said it “had clear policies requiring preservation of evidence in this case and has undertaken substantial and ongoing efforts to preserve evidence.”

BP declined to comment on the government’s case against Kurt Mix, who according to federal prosecutors tried to delete text messages between him and a supervisor that included sensitive, internal information. The London-based oil company said it will continue to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice probe.

The amount of oil spilled is important in part because it forms a basis for potential fines under the federal Clean Water Act that may arise from the April 20, 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig. An estimated 4.1 million barrels of oil were spilled after BP’s Macondo oil well ruptured.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.