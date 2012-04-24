BP says tries to preserve evidence, is cooperating

April 24 (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Tuesday it is cooperating with U.S. and other official probes into the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, in response to news that a former engineer had been charged with trying to destroy evidence about how much oil was being spilled.

In a statement, BP said it “had clear policies requiring preservation of evidence in this case and has undertaken substantial and ongoing efforts to preserve evidence.”

BP declined to comment on the government’s case against Kurt Mix, who according to federal prosecutors tried to delete text messages between him and a supervisor that included sensitive, internal information. The London-based oil company said it will continue to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice probe.

The amount of oil spilled is important in part because it forms a basis for potential fines under the federal Clean Water Act that may arise from the April 20, 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig. An estimated 4.1 million barrels of oil were spilled after BP’s Macondo oil well ruptured.