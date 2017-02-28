FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BP says to balance books at $35-40/bbl oil price by 2021
February 28, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 6 months ago

BP says to balance books at $35-40/bbl oil price by 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British oil major BP said it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as $35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.

BP also said its upstream and downstream segments, its main oil and gas business units, will generate pre-tax free cashflow of $13-14 billion and $9-10 billion a year by 2021.

Earlier this month, BP raised its break-even price to $60 a barrel for this year due to higher spending.

"Over the next five years we expect this to fall to around $35-40 a barrel for the group overall," CFO Brian Gilvary said in a statement on Tuesday ahead of a strategy presentation to investors. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)

