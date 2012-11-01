Indonesia backs Tangguh LNG expansion in principle

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved in principle a $12 billion expansion of the Tangguh Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Papua, operator BP announced on Thursday, a project that will bring Tangguh output into its home market for the first time.

The third Tangguh LNG train, which still requires a Final Investment Decision (FID) from the British oil company and other government approvals, will provide 40 percent of its output to Indonesia’s state electricity company PT.PLN.

The other two Tangguh trains currently supply China, South Korea and other Asian countries. Production at Tanguhh began in 2009 and the third train is slated to be up and running in 2018.

The plan to expand the facility on Indonesia’s easternmost island also includes proposed delivery of gas and electricity to nearby villages in Teluk Bintuni Regency in Papua Barat where Tangguh is located, with first 4MW of electricity available in January 2013.

Papua is the western half of an island that includes Papua New Guinea. Gold, gas and copper make Papua one of the richest areas in Indonesia and a hot destination for investment.

Resource companies like BP share the island with indigenous communities, many of whom rely on hunting and subsistence farming and lack access to health care and education.

A low-level insurgency for independence has simmered there for decades.

Approval was announced during the Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s state visit to the UK after a meeting between the President, the British Prime Minister David Cameron, and BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley.

Train 3 is expected to add 3.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefaction capacity to Tangguh, bringing total project capacity to 11.4 mtpa.

Tangguh is operated by BP Indonesia as contractor to Indonesia’s oil and gas regulatory body BPMIGAS. BP holds a 37.16 percent interest in the project.

Other Tangguh contract partners are MI Berau B.V. (16.30 percent), CNOOC Ltd. (13.90 percent), Nippon Oil Exploration (Berau), Ltd. (12.23 percent), KG Berau/KG Wiriagar (10.00 percent), LNG Japan Corporation (7.35 percent), and Talisman (3.06 percent).