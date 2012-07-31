BP to stick with trading business despite losses

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - BP Plc will continue to invest in oil trading despite losses in its operations in both the first and second quarters of this year, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Brian Gilvary told reporters that BP was not worried by its returns from trading.

“We made a small loss in the first quarter, and we were just below break-even in the second quarter,” Gilvary told a conference call following its second-quarter financial results.

“Long-term, we continue to like oil trading as an investment,” he said. “There is nothing in the underlying (picture) that gives us any cause for concern. We continue to invest in that space.”

Gilvary gave no details of the trading losses or explain why they had occurred, but did say the company’s overall results had suffered from sharp falls in international oil prices.

BP’s quarterly statement said on Tuesday that the company’s “supply and trading contribution has been significantly weaker during the first half compared with a year ago, resulting in a loss for the half year”.

The British oil company on Tuesday delivered the worst of a poor set of quarterly results among top oil companies, slashing $5 billion off the value of U.S. assets and undershooting expectations with its operating result.

BP shares were down 4.3 percent at 425.2 pence at 1127 GMT.