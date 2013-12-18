FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-BP engineer found guilty in Gulf of Mexico spill case
December 18, 2013

Ex-BP engineer found guilty in Gulf of Mexico spill case

Kathy Finn

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - An engineer charged with obstructing justice in connection with the 2010 BP well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico was found guilty on one count by a federal jury on Wednesday, officials said.

Former BP Plc employee Kurt Mix, 52, had faced two counts of obstruction for deleting hundreds of messages he exchanged with his supervisor and a contractor in the weeks after the spill.

He was part of a team that scrambled to find a way to plug the Macondo well and figure out how much oil was leaking into the sea in what became the worst offshore disaster in U.S. history.

