FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK government says will oppose any takeover of BP - FT
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

UK government says will oppose any takeover of BP - FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The British government has told BP Plc that it wants the company to remain a British industrial champion and it would oppose any takeover of the oil producer, the Financial Times reported.

British officials have said the government would be "sceptical" about any takeover -- even if it involves Royal Dutch Shell Plc -- because it wants the country to have two big global oil companies, FT reported. (on.ft.com/1bu3XqD)

Officials acknowledge the government has few formal powers to block a bid, but a senior City figure briefed on government thinking said making its opposition so clear may deter any foreign bidder deter from offering a bid, FT reported.

Representatives at BP and 10 Downing Street were not immediately available for comment.

BP, which may pay $13.7 billion in fines for its oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, has maintained that it is under no pressure to make acquisitions after the recent takeover of BG Group Plc by Shell.

Last week, Chief Executive Bob Dudley told CNBC that BP had not been approached by any company. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.