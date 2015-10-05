U.S. says settles 2010 BP spill claims for more than $20 bln

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it settled its claims against oil company BP PLC for more than $20 billion.

The 2010 rig explosion on April 20, 2010, the worst offshore oil disaster in U.S. history, killed 11 workers and spewed millions of barrels of oil onto the shorelines of several states for nearly three months.

The settlement on Monday is “the largest settlement with a single entity in American history.” (Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)