The unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cited a 2016 Supreme Court decision in an unrelated False Claims Act lawsuit in ruling against Kenneth Abbott, a former employee of a BP contractor who claimed the oil giant obtained the minerals lease worth $88 billion by falsely certifying that the Atlantis platform complied with safety regulations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nConDY