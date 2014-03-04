FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP to ramp up Whiting heavy crude processing sharply
March 4, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

BP to ramp up Whiting heavy crude processing sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Tuesday its U.S. Whiting refinery will sharply increase processing of heavy crude grades within months to allow the company to it boost cash flow generation.

The company told an investor presentation in London that the refinery, which is currently processing 350,000 barrels per day (bpd), would ramp up processing of heavy crudes to 280,000 bpd in the next few months from the current 160,000 bpd.

It said its target was to sustain heavy crude processing at 80 percent of capacity versus the previous 20 percent. That should allow it to generate up to $1 billion of additional cash flows post-tax, depending on market conditions, the company said.

