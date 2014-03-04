FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BP to ramp up Whiting heavy crude processing sharply
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-BP to ramp up Whiting heavy crude processing sharply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Tuesday its Whiting, Indiana, refinery will sharply increase processing of heavy crude grades within months to allow the company to it boost cash flow generation.

The company told an investor presentation in London that the refinery, which is currently processing 350,000 barrels per day (bpd), would ramp up processing of heavy crudes to 280,000 bpd in the next few months from the current 160,000 bpd.

The refinery has a rated capacity of 405,000 bpd.

BP said its target was to sustain heavy crude processing at 80 percent of capacity versus the previous 20 percent. That should allow it to generate up to $1 billion of additional cash flow post-tax, depending on market conditions, the company said.

Sharp price differences for various crude oil grades, driven by congestion in the U.S. delivery infrastructure, could persist for several years, allowing BP to continue to benefit from that market trend, head of downstream division, Iain Conn, told the conference.

BP plans no major fresh turnarounds for its U.S. Whiting refinery any time soon, Conn told the conference in London.

BP began the planned overhaul of a 65,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at the Whiting refinery on Feb. 24, Reuters reported last week.

Unit 600 was shut down the previous weekend in preparation for the work and BP had been planning the overhaul of the unit for more than a year. The overhaul is expected to take at least six weeks.

The Whiting refinery’s 110,000-bpd 500 unit is expected to remain in operation while the work on the smaller of the two FCCUs is under way.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.