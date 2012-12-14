FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP sees no delay in Whiting refinery upgrade from damages
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

BP sees no delay in Whiting refinery upgrade from damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Friday there would be “no impact” on the completion date of its multi-billion dollar Whiting, Indiana, refinery upgrade project from damages it claimed in a lawsuit against contractors at the plant.

A lawsuit filed in federal court alleged defective fireproofing and negligence, arguing that contractor work had caused rust damage to structural steel at the upgrade. Claimed damages in the lawsuit include some for “loss of use.”

“BP is not aware of any safety concerns or structural integrity issues caused by the fireproofing material, which is the subject of its lawsuit against the defendants,” a BP spokesman said in an email.

“Nor do we expect our remediation efforts to interfere with or delay our commissioning schedule for the modernization project at the refinery.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.