July 30 (Reuters) - BP Plc, outlining the rest of the modernization project at the 413,000 barrel per day Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said it expected a sulfur recovery unit and a hydrotreater to come on line in the third quarter of this year and a coker in the fourth quarter.

“All of these units are nearing mechanical completion,” Iain Conn, chief executive, refining and marketing, told investors on Tuesday during an earnings conference call.