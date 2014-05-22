FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP, EBRD interested in selling yuan bonds in Taiwan
May 22, 2014

BP, EBRD interested in selling yuan bonds in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 22 (Reuters) - British Petroleum and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have shown interest in raising money in Taiwan via selling yuan bonds, the over-the-counter Gretai Stock Exchange said on Thursday.

The two European financial institutions expressed their interest during meetings with the head of the exchange in London, the exchange said in a statement.

Taiwan has ambitions to promote itself as an offshore yuan center, competing with rival financial centres Hong Kong and London.

Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, three other major mainland banks and Deutsche Bank all issued yuan-denominated bonds in Taiwan last year. (Reporting by Roger Tung and Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

