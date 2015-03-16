FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Andorra passes decree to allow tighter fund controls at BPA bank
March 16, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Andorra passes decree to allow tighter fund controls at BPA bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 16 (Reuters) - The Andorran authorities have passed a decree to allow Banca Privada d‘Andorra’s (BPA) new management to control fund withdrawals and other financial transactions more tightly, the official journal of the principality showed on Monday.

The decree aims to preserve the stability of the banking system and reduce the systemic risk created by a potential case of money laundering at the lender, the government said. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

