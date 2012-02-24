FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BPCE won't use next ECB funding round -CEO
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 6:52 AM / in 6 years

BPCE won't use next ECB funding round -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - French bank BPCE, parent of investment bank Natixis, does not plan to take part in a fresh round of long-term funding offered by the European Central Bank to bolster liquidity in the banking sector during the euro zone debt crisis, its head said.

“We won’t need to use the next tender at all,” BPCE Chief Executive Francois Perol told BFM radio on Friday.

The ECB injected 489 billion euros ($651 billion) in a first tender of three-year funds on Dec. 21, in which BPCE took part, as the debt crisis has restricted banks’ access to traditional funding markets. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.