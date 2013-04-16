FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BPCE sells online mortgage broker to Equistone
April 16, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

BPCE sells online mortgage broker to Equistone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French retail bank BPCE, parent of Natixis, said it had agreed to sell its online mortgage broker Meilleurtaux.com to private-equity firm Equistone for an undisclosed sum.

BPCE is in the final stretch of a post financial-crisis overhaul that saw it sell assets and slash risk at investment-bank unit Natixis to strengthen its balance sheet.

“BPCE has completed talks with Equistone Partners and is selling its 100 percent stake in Meilleurtaux.com,” the bank said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)

