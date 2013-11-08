FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natixis owner BPCE plans to double profit by 2017-sources
November 8, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

Natixis owner BPCE plans to double profit by 2017-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - BPCE, the parent group of French investment bank Natixis, is to unveil next week a plan to double net income by 2017 to 4 billion euros ($5.35 billion) on the back of cost cuts and cross-selling, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

BPCE, which is set to present details of its strategy on Wednesday ahead of a Natixis investor day on Thursday, will be the first of France’s big banks to explain to investors how it plans to boost growth in the face of tougher regulation after the 2008 financial crisis and French economic weakness.

“The strategy will be to cross-sell as much as possible with Natixis and (mortgage unit) Credit Foncier to increase assets under management, capital and liquidity,” one of the sources said. “The emphasis is also on speeding up cost cuts.”

A BPCE spokeswoman declined to comment.

$1 = 0.7472 euros Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont

