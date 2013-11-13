FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natixis parent BPCE eyes profit above 4 bln euros by 2017
November 13, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Natixis parent BPCE eyes profit above 4 bln euros by 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - BPCE, the parent group of French investment bank Natixis, said it aimed for a net profit above 4 billion euros ($5.37 billion) by 2017 as part of a new strategic plan designed to offset a weak economy and tougher regulation.

The plan, announced to journalists on Wednesday after Reuters reported it on Nov. 8, also includes a target of 900 million euros in cost cuts over the next four years and 795 million euros in extra revenue from cross-selling.

Retail-focused BPCE is the first of France’s big banks to give a strategic plan in the wake of the eurozone crisis and tougher curbs on risk-taking under the Basel III regime.

The bank is looking to further integrate Natixis into its network of 8,000 branches across France - particularly via insurance products - while at the same time cutting hundreds of jobs across several investment-banking lines to save costs. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by dominique Vidalon)

