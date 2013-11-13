FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natixis sets 2017 net revenue, inflow goals
November 13, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Natixis sets 2017 net revenue, inflow goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Natixis is targeting net revenue of more than 8 billion euros ($10.8 billion) from its three core businesses in 2017, the French investment bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company is aiming for 75 billion euros in new net inflows by the end of 2017, mainly generated in international markets, it added.

Natixis said it was also targeting a 2017 cost-income ratio of around 65 percent and ROTE (return on tangible equity) of between 11.5 and 13 percent.

The bank said it planned to “accentuate the development and internationalisation of the businesses” with more than 50 percent of net revenue by the end of 2017. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

