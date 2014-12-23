FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groupe BPCE sells 3 pct of real estate group Nexity
December 23, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Groupe BPCE sells 3 pct of real estate group Nexity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French bank Groupe BPCE said it agreed on Tuesday to sell 3 percent of Nexity to an investment vehicle called NewPort SAS controlled by the real estate company’s executives.

The stake will be sold at 30.00 euros per share, BPCE said in a statement. The stock closed earlier on Tuesday at 32.115 euros and has risen 11 percent in the last six days.

“This disposal forms part of the implementation by Groupe BPCE of its strategic plan, aiming at reducing or disposing of its parts in its non-core assets,” BPCE said.

After the transaction, BPCE will still hold 33.4 percent of Nexity, the bank added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)

