FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BPCE sold 4 pct stake in Nexity at 29.70 euros/shr
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 3, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

BPCE sold 4 pct stake in Nexity at 29.70 euros/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - BPCE, France’s second-biggest retail bank, said on Wednesday it had sold a 4 percent stake in French real estate group Nexity via a share placement on the market, raising 65.34 million euros ($80.85 million).

The 2.2 million shares were placed through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price range of 29.70 euros, or a 4.2 percent discount to Nexity’s closing price of 31 euros on Dec. 2.

Following the placement, BPCE will still own 36.5 percent of Nexity, BPCE said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8082 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.