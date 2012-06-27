FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's highest court orders inquiry into BPCE head
June 27, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

France's highest court orders inquiry into BPCE head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - France’s highest court - the Cour de cassation - on Wednesday ordered a preliminary investigation into allegations of conflict of interest against Francois Perol, the chairman of cooperative bank BPCE and a one-time adviser to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Perol is also chairman of investment bank Natixis, which is majority-owned by BPCE.

Perol has been accused by labor unions of playing a key role in the two banks’ merger as Sarkozy’s lieutenant before being named to head the institutions in 2009.

A Paris appeals court last year rejected the unions’ initial request to open an inquiry, saying that the decisions that led to the merger were taken by the finance ministry and not by the Elysee Palace.

BPCE officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Thierry Leveque; additional reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Cowell)

