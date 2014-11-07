FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French prosecutors seek trial for BPCE chairman Perol
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

French prosecutors seek trial for BPCE chairman Perol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French state prosecutors are seeking trial for Francois Perol, chairman of BPCE, France’s second-biggest retail bank, who was put under judicial investigation to determine if his nomination to head the group in 2009 represented a conflict of interest.

The French prosecutors office said on Friday Perol risks two years’ imprisonment and 30,000 euros (37,119 US dollar) fine. It is now up to the investigating judge to decide whether or not to send Perol, who worked for former president Nicolas Sarkozy before being appointed to the bank, to trial.

BPCE spokeswoman declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.8082 euro) (Reporting by Chine Labbe, additional reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Maya Nicolaeva; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.