FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman Trading supplies rare diesel cargo to India - trade
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 18, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Oman Trading supplies rare diesel cargo to India - trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Oman Trading International (OTI) has sold what could be its first diesel cargo into India, as the company looks to expand its trading activities into Asia, industry sources said on Friday.

OTI was awarded a tender by India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp to sell a combination cargo of 15,000 tonnes of 340 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur gasoil and 15,000 tonnes of 45 ppm sulphur gasoil.

BPCL paid a premium of $6.50 a barrel over Middle East quotes for the cargo which is to be delivered into Kandla over May 28-30, traders said.

OTI is a joint venture between Oman Oil company and Vitol and leases storage space in the port of Sohar, a deep-sea port in the Sultanate of Oman. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.