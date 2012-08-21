FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BPCL sells Oct-Dec naphtha at firmer premiums
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 21, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

India's BPCL sells Oct-Dec naphtha at firmer premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has sold naphtha cargoes for loading in the last quarter of the year at firmer premiums than earlier cargoes, traders said on Tuesday.

The company sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 1-15 loading to Total at a premium of about $25 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It also sold its November and December lots to Marubeni at premiums of $26.50 and $28.50 a tonne respectively, traders said.

All three cargoes are to be loaded from BPCL’s Mumbai port.

BPCL last sold a Aug. 28-30 loading naphtha cargo to Shell at a premium of $24-25 a tonne above Middle East quotes.

Expectations of tight supplies in October due to limited European cargoes arriving in Asia are supporting naphtha premiums, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.