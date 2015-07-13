FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BPCL to expand Bina oil refinery by 30 percent - chairman
#India Top News
July 13, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

BPCL to expand Bina oil refinery by 30 percent - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) plans to expand its Bina oil refinery in Madhya Pradesh by 30 percent to 156,000 barrels per day at a cost of about $472 million, its chairman S. Varadarajan told Reuters on Monday.

The expansion of the refinery, operated by a joint venture of BPCL and state-owned Oman Oil Co in Madhya Pradesh, will be completed by 2018, he said.

Oman Oil, which has a minority stake in the venture, is not participating in the 30 billion rupees expansion as of now, Varadarajan said.

($1 = 63.4800 rupees)

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
