India's BPCL plans one month shutdown at Mumbai plant - exec
#Energy
October 17, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

India's BPCL plans one month shutdown at Mumbai plant - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India’s state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to shut half its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mumbai refinery for about a month in March-April to improve yields, its refining head B. K. Dutta said on Wednesday.

“There will be some improvement (in distillates yield)... we will be shutting one train,” Dutta told Reuters.

He said BPCL will be shutting a 120,000 bpd crude unit and associated vacuum distillation unit, and a hydrocracker among other units at the Mumbai refinery in western India.

BPCL also operates a 190,000 bpd Kochi refinery in southern India. It plans to shut a 90,000 bpd crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracking unit at the Kochi refinery for maintenance for a month from mid-November, Dutta said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)

