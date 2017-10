MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net loss 88.37 vs 25.62 Net Sales 545.23 vs 461.18 NOTE: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is a state-run refiner and oil marketing firm. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)