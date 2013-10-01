Banco Popular Espanol plans euro CoCo issue

LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol is planning a EUR500m contingent convertible capital issue which will count as Additional Tier 1 and will convert into shares if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125% or the bank Tier 1 ratio falls below 6%.

The sale of the perpetual bonds will be managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Santander and UBS.

It will be the second Additional Tier 1 trade for a Spanish bank in 2013. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)