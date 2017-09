MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna said on Tuesday it had picked Goldman Sachs International as financial advisor to analyse potential tie-ups in the domestic banking sector.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government in March approved a reform that aims to convert the country’s 10 largest cooperative banks into joint stock companies, a measure that is expected to spur mergers in the sector. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)