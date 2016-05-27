FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's BPER says no deal with Veneto Banca on the table
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Italy's BPER says no deal with Veneto Banca on the table

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) is not studying a possible tie-up with rival Veneto Banca, a spokesman for the Italian bank said on Friday, quashing press speculation of a plan to take a controlling stake.

Italian daily Il Messaggero reported on Friday BPER was studying, with adviser Goldman Sachs, the possibility of buying into BPER's initial public offering or signing a sub-underwriting deal to backstop the imminent share issue.

"There is no deal on the table," the spokesman said.

Veneto Banca is set to launch in early June a 1-billion euro ($1 billion) share offer.

$1 = 0.8945 euros Reporting by Andrea Mandala

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.