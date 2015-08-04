UPDATE 1-Insurer PZU and billionaire Czarnecki left in race to buy Polish bank BPH

* Pekao says did not submit offer to buy smaller competitor BPH

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Central Europe’s largest insurer PZU and Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki are the only players left in the race to buy Polish Bank BPH from General Electric (GE), with PZU seen as the most likely winner.

A source close to Czarnecki, who controls Polish banking group Getin Holding, told Reuters that he was still in the game to buy Bank BPH. Another source said that PZU was very interested.

Czarnecki’s press office, PZU and Bank BPH all declined to comment.

Sources said last week that Italy’s UniCredit and Spain’s Caixabank were also interested in buying BPH, Poland’s No. 11 lender in terms of assets worth $840 million.

But Caixabank said on Friday that it was not planning any acquisitions outside Spain, while Unicredit’s Polish unit Bank Pekao said on Tuesday that it had not filed a bid to buy BPH and nor had its Italian parent.

Poland’s banking sector has been one of the healthiest and most profitable in Europe but now faces lower profits due to an expected banking tax, record low interest rates and increased fees for a bank guarantee fund.

Additionally, the government plans a scheme to convert households’ Swiss franc-denominated loans partly at banks’ expense - a move that could cost lenders billions of zlotys, and prompt some foreign players to withdraw from Poland.

Banking analysts doubt that financial regulator KNF would allow Czarnecki to take over another bank as his group is already burdened with a large Swiss franc mortgage portfolio.

That leaves PZU as the only serious buyer, analysts say.

PZU’s Chief Executive, Andrzej Klesyk, said last month that he wants to create a top five Polish lender and PZU would have to buy up to four banks to achieve that goal.

The state-controlled insurer has already acquired a 25 percent stake in Alior Bank.

PZU’s acquisition plan is backed by the ruling Civic Platform party, while the opposition Law and Justice party, which is leading in opinion polls ahead of a parliamentary election in October, is in favour of a so-called “repolonisation” of the banking sector aimed at curbing foreign ownership, now at about 60 percent.

General Electric put BPH up for sale last October. It did not give a price indication, but BPH’s market capitalisation has shrunk by more than a tenth since then in U.S. dollar terms.

A financial sector source told Reuters in July that PZU could sign a preliminary agreement to buy BPH this year as GE was under pressure to sell as many of its financial arm’s assets as possible this year. ($1 = 3.7802 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Sobczak, Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)