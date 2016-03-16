FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caixabank says no agreement with BPI shareholder Santoro
March 16, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

Caixabank says no agreement with BPI shareholder Santoro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, 16 mar (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank said on Wednesday there has been no agreement to date with BPI shareholder Santoro Finance, after a report the two banks had reached a deal on Caixabank’s bid to gain control of the Portuguese lender.

In a statement to the market regulator, Caixabank said lines of communication remained open for a potential deal with Santoro, BPI’s second-largest shareholder through Isabel dos Santos who holds an 18.6 percent stake in the Portuguese bank. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

