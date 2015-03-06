Spain's Caixabank says bid price for BPI is adequate

MADRID, March 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank said on Friday it intended to see through its bid for BPI and that its offer for the Portuguese bank was adequate.

BPI’s board on Thursday had recommended that shareholders reject Caixabank’s takeover offer.

The BPI board of directors said that an adequate price would be 2.26 euros ($2) per share, above Caixabank’s offer price of 1.329 euros.

Caixabank said in a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator that it would review the outcome of the offer process once it was finalised and then seek the best option for BPI and its shareholders. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jane Merriman)