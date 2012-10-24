UPDATE 1-Banco BPI 9-month net up 15.3 pct

* 9-mo net 117 million euros vs year-ago 102 million

* Net interest income down 0.5 percent at 440 mln euros

* Trading gains jump 46 percent to 222 million euros (Adds details)

LISBON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Banco BPI, Portugal’s third-largest private bank, reported a higher-than-expected 15.3 percent rise in net profit in the first nine months of the year, boosted by a jump in trading gains.

Net profit rose to 117 million euros ($151.7 million) from 102 million in the same period last year, while net interest income slipped 0.5 percent to 440 million euros, the bank said on Wednesday.

The results were boosted by trading gains, which jumped 46 percent to 222 million euros, after financial markets rose sharply in the past few months, in large part thanks to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) plans to buy peripheral market bonds.

Portugal is under a 78 billion euro bailout and the country is going through its deepest recession since the 1970s. But its bonds have rallied sharply this year, delivering returns of around 40 percent, on investor belief the government can fix the slow-growing economy and its high debts.

The country’s banks have been reliant on financing from the ECB since the euro crisis began and BPI said it had net funding of 4.5 billion euros from the ECB at the end of September.

BPI, the first of Portugal’s banks to report results for the first nine months of the year, sought 1.3 billion euros in capital from the country’s bailout in June, in order to meet capital requirements. Under Portugal’s bailout, 12 billion euros was set aside to recapitalize banks.

It said that thanks to the funding from the state and a capital increase of 200 million euros from shareholders, BPI had a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.7 percent at the end of September, above a requirement of 9 percent.

But the recession in Portugal hit BPI’s lending with loan impairments jumping to 213 million euros compared with 108 million a year earlier.

Non-performing loans, or loans in arrears for more than 90 days, rose to 3 percent of BPI’s portfolio, from 2.5 percent a year earlier.

At the end of September, BPI’s loan portfolio was 4.8 percent lower than a year ago, at 27.4 billion euros, while deposits rose 5.4 percent to 24.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by David Holmes)