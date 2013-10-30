Portugal's BPI nine-month net profit falls 38 pct, beats forecast

LISBON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Portugal’s third-largest listed bank BPI posted on Wednesday a 38 percent fall in nine-month net profit as net interest income dropped 19 percent hurt by Portugal’s weak economy.

Net profit fell to 72.7 million euros ($100.12 million), but exceeded market consensus. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a net profit of 67 million euros.

BPI’s net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients’ deposits -- fell in the January-September period to 355 million euros from a year earlier, in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)