FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal's BPI profit slumps more than expected
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal's BPI profit slumps more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Portugal’s third-largest listed bank BPI posted on Thursday a steeper-than-expected 73 percent fall in 2013 net profit, pressured by the high cost of state loans and a drop of 18 percent in net interest income.

Net profit fell to 66.8 million euros ($90.6 million), while analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a net profit of 79 million euros.

BPI’s net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients’ deposits -- fell to 475 million euros.

In October, the bank requested an authorisation to repay early an additional 588 million euros from the 920 million euros it still holds in state loans in the form of contingent convertible bonds carrying high interest payments. It expects to receive an authorisation and repay 500 million euros in the first quarter, it said. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.