Portugal Banco BPI H1 net profit falls 31 pct, beats forecast
July 24, 2013 / 4:03 PM / in 4 years

Portugal Banco BPI H1 net profit falls 31 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 24 (Reuters) - Banco BPI, Portugal’s third-largest listed bank, posted on Wednesday a 31 percent fall in first-half net profit as net interest income dropped 19 percent amid Portugal’s recession, while bad debt provisions edged up.

Net profit fell to 58.9 million euros ($77.86 million), but exceeded market consensus. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a net profit of 45 million euros.

BPI’s net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients’ deposits -- fell 19 percent in the January-June period to 237 million euros from a year earlier.

Provisions for bad loans rose about 3 percent to 150.6 million euros.($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
